Juul continues to sell its products despite the FDA’s investigation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday evening it had stayed Juul’s marketing denial. The agency determined that there are “scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review.”

In short, the complete Juul ban is under investigation, but only by a technicality. But while this may sound like great news for the e-cigarette brand, it doesn’t change much. The ban is still effectively in place.

Previously, the FDA made the decision to completely ban the brand’s products from the U.S. market. Retailers removed Juul and its pods from sale the same day.

Juul, however, fought back by filing a request for an administrative stay on the decision – which the agency is investigating now. That means many retailers are simply letting the brand’s products remain on shelves, and selling them to interested parties.

“With this administrative stay from the FDA now in place, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the Agency’s internal review process,” Juul Chief Regulatory Officer Joe Murillo told Gizmodo.

The FDA, in a similar statement to the publication, isn’t exactly okay with that. Legally, Juul can’t market, sell, or ship products – as it doesn’t technically have the authorization from the FDA to do any of that.

For now, Juul is operating as it did before. This likely won’t be a position that lasts indefinitely. The investigation is still pending. It could take quite a while before completion.

So if you’re looking to stock up on Juul pods and products, now might be the time. Or use this development to stop vaping, because you could save money in the long run instead. More cool stuff in your house and fewer e-cigarettes? Sounds like a better deal to me, but you do you.

