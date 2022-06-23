The FDA is preparing for a ban on Juul e-cigarettes (updated)

UPDATE 6/23/2022 11:30 AM ET: Well, it’s official. The FDA says Juul can no longer sell its e-cigarettes in the US. According to Reuters, the agency refused to approve the company’s application to sell tobacco and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes. The original story follows below.

Where’s your Juul? Off the market, probably. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is considering a ban on Juul e-cigarettes from U.S. retailers.

Though a decision was initially thought to be handed down on Wednesday, nothing has been finalized yet.

This is far from the first we’ve heard on the matter, however. The FDA has been reviewing data from Juul itself over the past two years before arriving at its conclusion. Juul previously requested permission for its e-cigarettes to remain available to U.S. buyers.

Its future has been tenuous the entire time. Now it seems Juul may finally have to exit the U.S. market.

Juul e-cigarettes could be ordered off the U.S. market by the FDA as soon as today, people familiar say https://t.co/Wr7d1p8Igp — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 22, 2022

It’s been a tumultuous four years for the brand. When it first launched, it landed squarely in the FDA’s crosshairs. It was part of a wave of e-cigarettes and vaping products accused of inspiring teens to begin using the products.

And in 2020, every single e-cigarette maker in the U.S. submitted their products for FDA review as a requirement to remain on sale.

It’s not just Juul, though. The FDA has been cracking down on vape products as a whole. You might have missed it, but in 2020, the FDA banned the sale of sweet or fruity e-cigarette cartridges. Though this hasn’t stopped vape juice from making the rounds elsewhere, so…great job?

As a nonsmoker uninterested in picking up the habit, I have no dog in this fight. As an adult with common sense, however, I was a teen.

And teens will find a way to get anything, I mean anything, even if it’s off-limits. Especially if it’s off-limits. Taking one product out of the equation probably isn’t going to change much.

Juul has yet to issue a statement on the situation. The FDA is expected to make a conclusive decision soon.

