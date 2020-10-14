The pros and cons of website builders as a rising new trend

Website builders have become very popular in the business industry. People have come to believe that setting up a do-it-yourself website is better than appointing a website designer. Web hosting companies have jumped on this new trend offering free website builders in order to get customers to use their web hosting services. We look at some of the best website builders as well as the pros and cons of using them.

Top 3 Website Builders

Let’s consider some of the best website builders and who they are best suited for. Squarespace has been highly recommended and is seen as the best all-round website builder. Shopify has been described as the best website builder for ecommerce websites. Webflow is a great web builder for custom designs. Carrd is great for users only needing a one-pager website. But then of course there is Wix, Godaddy, and Elementor which all come at this from a different angle.

The Pros of Using Website Builders

A big advantage of using website builders is that there aren’t any special skills like coding, programming, or designing needed to set up the website. People who basically know nothing about coding or programming can still be able to make a website. Another pro is that it is cheap and fast, they are really helpful for people starting their first website

e or a personal blog without too much traffic. It is also really fast to build one’s own website, it could take less than an hour to complete it.

The Cons of Using Website Builders

Website builders are not very suitable for professional businesses, they would need SEO coding and quality designs. As a website is the first impression clients, consumers and buyers have of a business, it needs to be professional and of good quality. Now that we have mentioned good quality, websites have to be fast. Websites that have been created through website builders are slower than websites done by web designers. This means that businesses can lose a lot of money if their websites load too slowly.

Website builders are also not custom-designed or unique. Many people can use the same design and this happens a lot when there are free templates. Free templates also don’t always support mobile phones and don’t have added SEO features. Website builders are also known for their unstructured codes, this affects the website on-page SEO, which is the ranking it has in search engines. This is crucial to any business and a professional website. Many website builders are also flashed based which means that search engines like Google will not be able to read the website making it unavailable.

Website builders have limited features and limited pages, this restricts businesses and the number of webpages they have on their websites as well as the features they may add.

What to Look Out For When Using a Free Website Builder

Businesses and people wanting to set up a website need to watch out for web hosting companies that use free web builders to lure in customers. Wix uses their free website builders will force the customer to use their web hosting services as well. One should be vigilant as web hosting services are really important to any website, and using just any web hosting service could be costly.

Bottom Line

The cons of website builders definitely outweigh the pros thereof. It might be better for a company to use a web designer instead of web building services. If the company is in need of a web hosting service it is recommended that before one chooses the best web hosting services it is vital reading reviews about these companies and their services first.

The Sitetrail agency takes care of a range of digital marketing needs, from Instagram Verification and PR to in-depth analysis of digital ecosystems: they are also intensely focussed on web hosting and web builders, in order to provide a vendor-neutral approach to more accurate service reviews. Adriaan Brits the CEO of Sitetrail commissioned a team of analysts who reviewed a list of hosting providers according to various metrics and capabilities: it is worth giving it a read.

