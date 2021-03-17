News
The teen who hacked Musk, Bezos, and more for a Bitcoin scam gets three years in jail
The sentence would have been longer, but the Youthful Offender Act in Florida reduced the sentence.
Last year, a Florida teenager hacked major Twitter accounts including those of Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, and Elon Musk. While the teen could have caused some serious damage, he instead just pushed a Bitcoin scam that netted him over $100,000.
Now, Graham Ivan Clark, is heading to a juvenile facility for three years, with an additional three years of probation. The sentence would have been longer, but Clark was under 18 when he performed the hack. This means, in Florida, that has been sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act, which applies to first-time offenders under 21.
That is only available to a person once and if Clark violates his probation, he could fact the maximum of 10 years in prison.
Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren notes, “He took over the accounts of famous people, but the money he stole came from regular, hard-working people. Graham Clark needs to be held accountable for that crime, and other potential scammers out there need to see the consequences. In this case, we’ve been able to deliver those consequences while recognizing that our goal with any child, whenever possible, is to have them learn their lesson without destroying their future.”
