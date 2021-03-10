T-Mobile will start sharing your data with advertisers, unless you tell them not to

Mobile phone service company T-Mobile will soon begin a new program that shares user data with advertisers in order to deliver more personalized ads. The policy will go into effect next month and will automatically be enabled. However, users will be able to opt-out of the data-sharing program.

The updated privacy policy was first noticed by The Wall Street Journal.

Sprint and T-Mobile merged last year, so this policy will also affect Sprint users. The company did make a point to clarify that user information will not be tied to individuals’ names. Instead, the information will be tied to a unique ID that will help serve better ads without compromising user privacy.

A quote from the recent privacy notice states:

“Starting April 26, 2021, T-Mobile will begin a new program that uses some data we have about you…When we share this information with third parties, it is not tied to your name or information that directly identifies you. Instead, we tie it to your mobile advertising identifier or another unique identifier. This program changes the way Sprint offered choices for sharing in the past, as this data was previously used only if you indicated that it was OK with you first.”

The new policy will go into effect on April 26th. If you are a Sprint or T-Mobile customer, you will have to opt out of the new data collection policy. Otherwise, the company will share your data with third party advertisers.

However, T-Mobile does make it clear that any data shared with outside parties will not be tied to anyone’s personal information. This is a great step towards making customer privacy an ultimate priority.

