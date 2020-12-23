Mobile
If you have any of these 19 devices, T-Mobile’s network will no longer support them
The change will take place on January 29, 2021.
We get it, you love your older phone. There’s no reason for you to upgrade to a new fancy-schmancy smartphone when your current one does the job, right? Well, if you’re a T-Mobile customer and you own one of the devices found on the list below, we have some bad news. As of next month, the company says they will no longer work on its network.
We can thank Android Police for this information. They were able to get their hands on an internal document that lists 19 older devices dating as far back as 2014 that will no longer be able to access T-Mobile’s network after January 29, 2021. The list includes phones, tablets, and weirdly enough, a couple of routers and cameras.
Here’s the complete list of devices:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (AT&T model)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (Verizon model)
- Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
- HTC Desire 10 Lifestyle
- HTC Desire 650
- Google Nexus 9
- Huawei Mate 8
- Huawei P9
- Mikrotikls SIA_R11e-LTE6
- Netgear Arlo Security Camera System
- OnePlus 1
- Quanta Dragon IR7
- Samsung Galaxy S5 Duos
- Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
- Sony Xperia Z3
- Sony Xperia Z3 Orion
- Sony D6616 Xperia Z3 Orion
- Soyea M02
- ZTE ZMax
So why is T-Mobile cutting off support to these devices? It’s unclear, really. The company hasn’t provided any official reason for the unexpected change. Android Police notes after their story initially published, T-Mobile reached out to them “to confirm this change is not part of either its VoLTE requirement or any legacy network shutdown.” But that’s it, they didn’t provide them with any more info.
So if you’re still rocking any of the devices found on this list, it’s probably safe to say that you’ll need an upgrade before January 29, 2021, because simply, your device will not work on T-Mobile’s network. Hopefully, the company will offer some incentives to customers looking to upgrade.
