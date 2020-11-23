T-Mobile is adding a 988 number to instantly connect customers to mental health services

Nearly two years before the deadline set by the FCC, T-Mobile is giving its users an easy way to connect to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL).

Back in July of 2019, the FCC unanimously voted to make 988 the standard number to call for the NSPL. While the deadline for mobile carriers to add this in is set at July 2022, T-Mobile has announced that it has pushed out the new number for its customers now.

With COVID-19 still very much a problem and very much a stressor, T-Mobile notes that it felt the need to make this service available as soon as possible. “Starting today, customers who dial 988 on the T-Mobile network will have free access to approximately 180 crisis centers that offer real-time, lifesaving mental health services from professionally trained counselors,” according to the press release.

The press release also sheds light on how big of an issue suicide and suicidal thoughts are. According to data from the CDC, over 15 million Americans in 2018 contemplated suicide or attempted it. This year’s added stress has most likely pushed those numbers even higher.

If you’re having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) at any time. This will put you through to a skilled, trained counselor at a crisis center in your area. If you are located outside the United States and are going through any of these difficulties, please call your local emergency line immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations: