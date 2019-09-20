There’s a new Google Easter Egg celebrating one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time

Google sure loves its Easter Eggs for Search, and right now there’s a whole cast of them.

Yes, it’s been 25 years since Friends started and Google is celebrating in the only way a company that controls internet searching could do. There’s a bunch of easter eggs semi-hidden in search, to remind you of those cringy Friends and their zany antics.

Yes, that does mean it’s 25 years since Friends started. Don’t you feel old now?

Head on over to Google’s search page and start plugging in the main Friends cast members. Once the results load, click on the icon under their images in the sidebar that Google puts up. In this case, it’s a guitar, to represent the iconic “Smelly Cat” song that Phoebe keeps singing. It’s pretty rewarding to see the animation pop out.

The rest of the list of easter eggs are below:

Phoebe Buffay – Smelly Cat song

Ross Geller – pivot joke

Joey Tribbiani – pizza takes over your screen

Chandler Bing – a chick and a duck appear

Rachel Green – you’ll find The Rachel haircut

Monica Geller – obsessive cleanliness will kick in

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go around shouting “PIVOT” for the rest of the day. PIVOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOT.

