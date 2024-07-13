Deals
This 32″ Amazon Fire Smart TV is all yours for under $70
Woot is offering refurbished Amazon Fire Smart TVs for just $69.99 and $120, respectively, with features such as HD 720p resolution, HDR 10, Dolby Digital Audio, and free streaming.
Woot has dropped a bombshell deal on us. Imagine owning a 32-inch Amazon Fire Smart TV for just $69.99. Yup, it’s like Christmas in July but without the questionable eggnog.
And if you’re someone who needs more screen real estate, the 40-inch model is just $120. Typically, these beauties cost $199 and $249, respectively.
The 32" Amazon Fire Smart TV delivers HD 720p resolution, supports HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Audio, and integrates streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+. It features voice control with Alexa and multiple HDMI inputs.
So, what’s the catch? They are refurbished but think of it as your TV getting a second chance at life. A TV-Zen rebirth, if you will. Per Woot:
These units have been tested and verified by Amazon to be fully functional and include the same accessories and in box documentation as new device. May have small cosmetic imperfections associated with regular use and be repackaged and sold in a brown box.
Why You Need This:
For starters, you get a pretty feature-rich TV that only costs you $70. You get 720p resolution and features like HDR 10 and Dolby Digital Audio. Picture this: crisp images, vibrant colors, and clear sound. Your Netflix binge sessions just leveled up.
When it comes to content, you get it all. From Netflix to Disney+, your favorite shows are just a click away. Over a million movies and TV episodes are just sitting around, waiting for you to press play.
Let’s not forget about free streaming. Apps like YouTube, Freevee, and Tubi offer a buffet of free content, which only means- it’s binge o’clock.
Speaking of free. How does an MGM+ Subscription sound?: Dive into thousands of Hollywood movies and original series. That’s a 6-month subscription to the house.
Here is what else rocks about a $70 TV
- Seamless Sync: Watch your shows from one room to another. Your TV keeps up with your nomadic movie-watching habits.
- Alexa-Powered: Voice commands, sports scores, controlling smart devices – Alexa’s got you covered.
- Device-Friendly: Connect consoles, cable boxes, and audio gear. It’s the Swiss Army knife of connectivity.
- Bluetooth Magic: Silent movie nights are a dream with Bluetooth headphones.
Whether you’re outfitting the guest room or setting up a dorm, these deals won’t last. Pull the trigger. This is the upgrade your eyeballs deserve. And at just $70 a pop, this is a no-brainer. I can’t even get a full tank of gas at that price.
