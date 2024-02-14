This 85-inch Samsung 4K TV is $500 off for now

Samsung’s TU690T UHD 4K Smart TV, usually priced at $1,299.99, is now just $799.99. No joke. That’s a whopping $500 off the original price for a fantastic Samsung 4K TV. Now, let’s unwrap what this tech beauty has to offer.

Powered by Tizen, this Smart 4K TV smoothens your streaming journey. Flick, click, shake, rattle, or roll, and your favorite shows will be on your screen fast and hassle-free. HELLO, binge-watching!

$500 off Samsung TU69OT Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV $799.99 The 85-inch Samsung TU690T UHD 4K Smart TV delivers high-quality 4K visuals accompanied by a range of integrative smart features. This product offers crystal clear images with an ultra-fast processor and adaptive audio enhancement. What We Like: Advanced Picture Quality: Witness your favorite content in 4K resolution with excellent color and contrast.

Seamless integration: Works effortlessly with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's AirPlay 2.

Seamless integration: Works effortlessly with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's AirPlay 2.

Universal Guide: Receive tailor-made content recommendations based on your viewing preferences.

Every scene, each tiny detail, turns vivid on its Crystal UHD. Face wrinkles, grass textures, or an ant on a leaf – it’s all 4x sharper than plain old HD. That’s why it’s called a 4K TV, after all.

Not only does the TV deliver stunning imagery, but it also adds contrast and reveals deep, rich details, all thanks to its wide spectrum of HDR color. Consider it your personal rainbow enhancer.

The PurColor Crystal Display pairs colors with precision. Reds aren’t just red anymore – they are fire truck red, cherry red, or even blood red. It gives you colors as they were meant to be.

Thanks to Direct Lit technology, the contrast is on point, ensuring you get the right amount of blacks and whites.

Let’s talk about the Universal Guide. You know how you hate flipping through a zillion channels, one by one? Gone. It’s time to enjoy personalized recommendations.

The TV upscales everything you watch to 4K resolution. Yup, even those old sitcom reruns can look resplendent in 4K. And the coolest part? It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay 2.

Need the volume upped while cooking spaghetti? Just tell Alexa. Want to change the channel without finding the lost remote? Ask Google. That cute kitty video on your iPhone? Stream it on the big screen through AirPlay.

The smartest TV of the moment, at a steal. An unreal deal? More like an all-too-real affair. Go ahead, make your living space smarter. Get the Samsung TU690T UHD 4K Smart TV today.

