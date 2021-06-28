This app lets you rent people’s pools by the hour

Summer is here in full force, and one of the best places to be during these hot times is by a pool. But not everyone has a pool to relax by in their backyard. Luckily, there’s a new app called Swimply that lets people list and rent their pools out by the hour.

Now you can enjoy the comfort of a private pool without the hassle and expense that comes along with owning your own. With Swimply, you can browse your area for individuals with private pools that they are willing to rent out.

Available on both Android and iOS, as well as through the website, Swimply hooks people who are looking for a pool up with pool owners who are looking to make a few extra dollars, making it a win-win for everyone involved.

So how does Swimply work?

If you’re looking for a pool to spend some time in over the summer, just download the Swimply app and enter your location. You’ll be met with listings of pools around your location. From there, you’ll be able to book an appointment by the hour and enjoy a private pool outing.

Conversely, if you’re a pool owner looking to make some extra money, you can list your pool on Swimply with photos and an hourly rate. People looking for pools in your area can then request to rent your pool out. You can even have chats with prospective customers straight from the Swimply app.

Swimply is still relatively new, so availability may be a little scarce for now. However, this is a really cool idea. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it were to take off in the near future.

The concept is a great way for people to experience private pools without breaking the bank. And for pool owners, this is a great way to make a little extra cash during those times when you know you won’t be using your pool.

