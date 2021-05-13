What is GasBuddy? And why should you be using it?

With a hacked pipeline causing gas shortages along the East Coast, people are hoarding gas, and gas prices are steadily climbing, which makes more people buy gas, and the cycle is just endlessly repeating right now.

GasBuddy, an app for Android and iOS, is skyrocketing up the charts, and for good reason. The app lets people see various information about gas stations. While this is always helpful, it is especially nice right now as people can compare gas station prices and see which stations are currently out of gas.

GasBuddy has a lot of helpful features for travelers past just finding gas stations and showing prices. Users can also use the app to calculate how much you’ll pay in gas for a road trip and allow you to track your fuel economy.

Demand for the app is so high right now that both the app and website are having issues keeping up with demands.

Gas stations along the East Coast are running out of gas, with 66% of gas stations in North Carolina out of gas. As of yesterday, over 40% of gas stations in Virginia were without gas.

Because of the pipeline and fear of a gas shortage, prices are climbing, with AAA reporting that the average price of gas is now over $3 per gallon.

