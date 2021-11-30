This at-home COVID-19 test uses your smartphone to get results

With COVID-19, unfortunately, continuing to be a persistent pest in our everyday lives, access to reliable COVID tests is more important than ever. The medical minds at BD have come up with a new test that will give you quick and reliable results straight to your smartphone.

The BD Veritor At-Home COVID Test provides a simple service that you can perform right from your home. Although the United States is fairly well equipped with vaccines against the virus, the one thing that it is missing is reliable, at-home tests. BD wants to change that with its new, smartphone-enabled test.

The BD Veritor utilizes the Scanwell Health mobile app to read your test results and display them directly on your phone in a way that is easy to understand. You won’t have to read and interpret any lines with this test. Instead, you’ll get your results in clear, easy-to-read words right on the app.

People are desperate to get back to some semblance of normal life, especially with the holiday season coming up. At-home COVID tests can be crucial in ensuring that you and your family are safe and healthy during any potential gatherings. We’ve come this far in this ordeal and it’s too late to start risking things now.

The new BD Veritor works like most other COVID-19 tests. It features a “pain-free” nasal swab and includes step-by-step instructions for how to administer the step, both written and in video. You can order a two-pack of BD Veritor test right now on Amazon for $39.99.

