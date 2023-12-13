iPad Pro with WiFi and cell is now priced at $869, down from $1,269

Remember when your parents told you that money can’t buy happiness? Well, they clearly didn’t know about this sweet deal on the 2021 AirPad iPad Pro.

The good folks over at Wellbots are practically giving away the Apple 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with both Wi-Fi and Cellular, and a not-so-shabby 128GB of storage.

And when I say “giving away,” I mean slashing the price from a whopping $1,269 to a much more palatable $869.

That’s a saving of $400! You could buy a decent espresso machine with that kind of money, or 400 items from the dollar menu (I’m not judging).

Limited Time Only! 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi + Cellular - 128GB 4.5 $869 $1,269 The 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro blends advanced computing power with a sleek design. Equipped with Wi-Fi and Cellular capabilities and 128GB of storage, it's a versatile tool for work or play. What We Like: Significant Price Drop: At $869, down from the usual $1,269, it's a rare opportunity to save substantially on a high-end device.

New, Not Refurbished: This deal is not for a second-hand or refurbished model. You're getting a brand-new iPad Pro.

Speedy Shipping: Wellbots promises to ship the same day or the next business day. For orders placed before December 15, arrival by Christmas is guaranteed.

Protect Your Purchase: With a one-year warranty and 30-day return policy, your purchase is safeguarded against potential issues.

Now, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty.

This isn’t some refurbished iPad that’s been passed around more times than a bottle of sunscreen on a nudist beach. No, no, no. This is a brand spanking new iPad Pro, fresh out of the Apple orchard.

And guess what? It’s available in both colors. So, whether you’re a Silver Surfer or a Space Gray Guru, Wellbots has got you covered.

The clock is ticking, though, folks. This deal is only on “until supplies last”. So if you’re slower than a tortoise on sedatives, you might miss out. And if you’re worried about shipping, don’t be.

Image: KnowTechie

If you order before the end of the day on December 15, it will arrive faster than Santa on a sugar rush, just in time for Christmas.

Oh, and did I mention the warranty? You’re covered for a whole year. Plus, there’s a 30-day return policy, just in case you and your new iPad Pro don’t hit it off.

So, if you’re in the market for a new iPad Pro or want to make your friends green with envy, grab this deal by the horns and ride into the sunset. Click the button below to snag this deal before it disappears.

