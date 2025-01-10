This label will help you buy safer smart home devices

Want free Samsung credits? Here's $50 worth to get you started. Reserve your interest in Samsung's new Galaxy lineup with your email—no purchase required. Enjoy up to $1,250 savings and a chance to win $5K in Samsung credit. Reserve Now

The US government has initiated a significant step in improving the cybersecurity of smart home devices, identifying their potential vulnerabilities.

With the rapid expansion of IoT (Internet of Things) technologies, which offer remarkable convenience, concerns about security risks have grown over the years.

To address this, the White House, in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), introduced the US Cyber Trust Mark, a voluntary cybersecurity label for smart home devices.

Look out for the Cyber Trust Mark on smart home devices

Image: FCC

Developed in partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), this certification ensures that products meet strict cybersecurity standards.

Devices that merit the mark will display it prominently on their packaging, often accompanied by a QR code.

Scanning this code provides consumers with accessible information, such as changing default passwords, configuring the device securely, specifying whether software updates are automatic or manual, and learning the minimum support period.

This transparency aims to certify consumers to make informed purchasing decisions while encouraging manufacturers to prioritize security to remain competitive.

Think of the Cyber Trust Mark as the Energy Star label, but instead of energy efficiency, it focuses on cybersecurity.

The program applies exclusively to wireless IoT devices, including smart appliances, home security cameras, fitness trackers, baby monitors, voice-activated devices, and more.

However, wired devices, FDA-regulated medical equipment, personal computers, smartphones, and routers are excluded from eligibility.

Although the labeling framework was established in March 2024, the program is still being implemented.

Full-scale operations will commence in 2025, allowing manufacturers to submit their products for testing.

Retailers like Best Buy and Amazon are already preparing to highlight certified devices. Once operational, consumers will see these labels on shelves to help them with their purchases.

By aligning consumer interests with cybersecurity advancements, the US Cyber Trust Mark has the potential to set a global standard for IoT device safety and trustworthiness.

