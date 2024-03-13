U.S. House passes bill to ban TikTok in the country

Well, folks. They did it. Those crazy sons of bitches in Washington, D.C., finally did it. The U.S. House just voted in favor of a bill that would essentially ban TikTok in the United States.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act passed the House with overwhelming support, marking the latest step in the government’s TikTok takedown efforts.

The reason? It’s all about who’s holding the reins at TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, and worries that it’s a tad too close for comfort to China.

What’s the Big Deal?

TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, hails from China, raising eyebrows and national security concerns faster than a viral dance craze sweeps high schools.

The bill demands ByteDance either sell TikTok or face a U.S. ban, stirring a blend of First Amendment debates and international intrigue "House passes bill that could ban TikTok in U.S.," Stefan Becket."

The Senate Steps Up

Now it’s the Senate’s turn to weigh in, and they’re holding the keys to TikTok’s future in America. Will they give the thumbs up or down?

The President’s Piece

And guess what? The President's got a say, too. With a nod of approval, he could put the official seal on this bill, making it a big deal for everyone who loves TikTok.

As far as we know, President Biden has publicly stated that he would vote to shut the app down. In fact, he’s on record saying it.

Per CBS News: "If they pass it, I'll sign it President Biden proudly announced on his busy campaign trail. recently joined the app, told reporters.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, here’s what you need to know:

House Says : “TikTok, we need to talk.”

: “TikTok, we need to talk.” Senate’s Turn : Eyes are now on the Senate; their move could change the game.

: Eyes are now on the Senate; their move could change the game. Stay Tuned: What happens next could mean big things for TikTok fans and the app itself.

Let’s not beat around the bush—TikTok’s situation here it the U.S. is mess. I wouldn’t be on their side now. As we watch this story unfold, remember that it’s not just about swipes and likes.

