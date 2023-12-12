Teens are tuned in to TikTok and YouTube ‘almost constantly’

Recent findings from the Pew Research Center reveal that a significant portion of teens are plugged into sites like YouTube and TikTok at an almost unyielding pace.

The survey, which gathered insights from 1,453 teens across the U.S., reveals that despite alarm bells ringing over potential risks to mental health, the allure of the digital world remains unshaken.

Over 15% of teens are on YouTube or TikTok “almost constantly,” according to the Pew report. But it’s not just about cat videos and dance challenges; these platforms are the new town squares for Gen Z.

It’s where news breaks, where trends are born, and where movements gain momentum. Other interesting findings include:

Nearly 50% of teens are surfing the web “almost constantly,” says the Pew Research Center.

YouTube’s the daily digital hangout for 70% of teens, with 16% practically living on it.

TikTok’s not far behind, boasting daily visits from 58% of teens, and 17% can’t seem to log off.

Snapchat and Instagram split the teen vote, with about half checking in daily.

Facebook’s losing the teen race, with only 19% logging in daily.

Yet, there’s a flip side to this coin.

A recent advisory from the Surgeon General has sounded the alarm on the mental health impact of such intensive screen time. But at the same time, it doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure that out.

And it’s not just empty talk; studies cited by sources like the American Psychological Association link heavy social media use to a litany of teen troubles, from anxiety to sleep disruption.

But let’s not paint the digital world with just one brush.

For many teens, social media is a lifeline, a place of belonging. It’s where the shy kid in class becomes a poet on Tumblr, where a young activist finds their voice, and where countless others find communities and causes that resonate.

So, as guardians of the next generation’s well-being, what’s the game plan?

Enter tech companies, parents, and policymakers. They’re being called to the table to carve out a space that’s as nurturing as it is engaging.

From YouTube’s efforts to curb harmful content to the call for parents to monitor and mentor their digital natives, the wheels are in motion.

Let’s not forget that this story isn’t just about screen time; it’s about our time and how we guide our digital denizens through this brave new world. For now, the scroll continues, but the story of social media and mental health is far from finished.

