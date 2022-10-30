Timekettle’s earbuds translate 40 different languages in real-time

Not too long ago, it wasn’t possible for us to travel to different countries. But now, with the world returning to normal, traveling has opened back up.

Now is as good a time as ever for vacations or trips to other countries. And Timekettle offers a great way to overcome the language barriers you might encounter.

The Timekettle WT2 Edge translation earbuds offer bi-directional translation through the company’s smartphone app.

With 40 languages and 93 different accents to translate to and from, the Timekettle WT2 Edge earbuds open up the world in a new way.

The Timekettle WT2 Edge is available on the company’s website starting at $349.99. But if you act quickly, there’s a Halloween sale ongoing that will save you $50 on a purchase.

Timekettle WT2 Edge/W3 Real-time Translator Earbuds

For a limited time, Timekettle’s translation earbuds are down to $299.99. Limited time offer. Rating $299.99 at Timekettle On-Going Offer

The WT2 Edge earbuds are an exciting technology that seems like something out of Star Trek. So let’s see what they’re all about.

How do they work?

Image: KnowTechie

At first glance, the WT2 Edge earbuds look like any other pair of truly wireless earbuds you see today.

They come with a charging case equipped with a USB-C port and cable to keep them powered up. You can get up to three hours of use out of a single charge and 12 hours total with recharges from the charging case.

But looks are about the only thing that these earbuds have in common with Apple’s AirPods. Instead of being used for music and calls, they’re used to translate between different languages.

The WT2 Edge earbuds are supported by an app that has access to 40 different languages. You can have free conversations with people speaking different languages as long as you’re online.

There is an option to purchase an offline package for an extra $50. This allows you to download different translations, but it is limited to certain translation combinations.

For example, you can translate from Chinese to English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Russian. But you can’t translate between English and Portuguese while you’re offline.

Translating with the earbuds works pretty simply. You have the person wear one earbud while you wear the other, and the microphones on each bud will pick up and start translating.

It all works thanks to the Timekettle app

Image: KnowTechie

The thing that drives the translation with the WT2 Edge earbuds is the Timekettle app. You have to pair the earbuds with the app before you can use them at all.

Once you’re connected to the app, you can start having conversations across different languages.

There are three different modes that you can use, depending on your circumstances at any given time.

Simul mode: Simul mode is the most convenient option to use. All you need to do is share earbuds and start talking, and the earbuds will start translating. If you’re in a place with a lot of noise, you might want to try the next option.

Simul mode is the most convenient option to use. All you need to do is share earbuds and start talking, and the earbuds will start translating. If you’re in a place with a lot of noise, you might want to try the next option. Touch mode: Touch mode acts the way it sounds. It requires each person to tap their side of the phone when they’re ready to talk. It’s a bit slower but makes it easier for the microphones to focus on what you’re saying.

Touch mode acts the way it sounds. It requires each person to tap their side of the phone when they’re ready to talk. It’s a bit slower but makes it easier for the microphones to focus on what you’re saying. Speaker mode: This option lets you translate with only one person wearing an earbud. One language will come out of an earbud, and the other language will come out of the phone’s speaker.

Of course, there are limitations to the earbuds’ capabilities.

Translations can take around one to three seconds to process and output. You may have to slow your speaking a bit to let the earbuds keep up.

Should you buy the Timekettle WT2 Edge translation earbuds?

Image: KnowTechie

The WT2 Edge translation earbuds can be super useful for someone who travels a lot.

Whether you’re a student studying abroad, traveling for business, or just on vacation in a different country, these earbuds can help you communicate better.

Again, they’re available from the company’s website, starting at $349.99, or from Amazon. But if you act quickly, you can save $50, bringing the price down to just $299.99.

Sponsored Pick Timekettle WT2 Edge/W3 Translation Earbuds What if you could speak multiple languages effortlessly? The WT2 EdgeW3 is a pair of earbuds that can translate virtually any language in real-time. It offers accurate translation in 40 languages and 93 accents. See at Timekettle See at Amazon

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. KnowTechie’s opinions, reviews, and other editorial content remain objective and are not influenced by the sponsorship.