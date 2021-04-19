The Internet has become an integral part of every part of our lives, especially with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and technology advancement. Most people embrace the digital space as an essential platform for business activities, which has made investing in a well-designed website now a necessity. To get a good website, you need to hire a reliable web design and development company as they have the necessary resources and a team with the right skill set to get the job done.

In this article, we look at the top 5 web design and development companies to make it easier for you to find the right web application development experts.

This is one of the leading full-scale digital marketing agencies with its headquarters in Toronto, Canada. The company works with small and medium-sized businesses and startups and specializes in helping them enhance their online presence.

Markovate uses interactive marketing tools, growth hack, and automation to grow and manage their clients’ digital presence while optimizing continuously for a high return on investment (ROI). The end-to-end marketing agency has great core values that include data-driven decisions, transparency, strong client relationships, and strategic marketing.

The company specializes in paid search advertising, mobile app marketing, digital strategy, reputation management, and lead generation. Apart from digital marketing and other services, the company also focuses on web design and development. Moreover, the firm has a team of dedicated experts with vast experience in delivering web design and development services.

Services

• Web design and development services

• Social media marketing

• Marketing automation

• Facebook marketing services

• SEO services

• Landing page services

• Paid advertising

• App marketing service

GeeksChip is a top software development company that specializes in digital marketing and web design and development services. It has a team of committed digital marketing experts who work hard to transform the marketing experience of businesses in various industries. The company offers solutions to clients around the world that help propel their business to a high level of search rankings.

With a team of professional digital marketing experts, the company focuses on maximizing your return on investment through web design and development and their value-added marketing campaigns. Additionally, GeeksChip has worked with other 420 clients across the world. It has branches in India, which is the headquarters, and in the US. The company has worked for a number of popular brands, including Tesla, BackGuru, Subhayogam, Dukes Galaxy, NCC Urban, Tvisha, and many others.

Services

• WEB design and development

• SEO services

• DM services

• ASO services

• Facebook marketing

• SMM services

• PPC services

• ORM services

Ukrainian Innovation Software Technologies is an IT solutions software outsourcing company based in Ukraine. The web and mobile app development company applies an excellent approach to their software development process that delivers standard solutions to their clients. With the unique software solutions, the company is able to help businesses strengthen and maintain a competitive position on the market.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, UKRINSOFT has gained a lot of experience by constantly providing advanced web and mobile software solutions. The company has also proven itself as a trusted and reliable outsourcing partner for international companies from the US and European markets. UKRINSOFT has successfully completed about 250 custom software solutions for companies from Europe, North America, Australia, and Asia.

Moreover, their team of developers has also launched two startups, one on the navigation app with offline mode for Android and iOS devices and the other one for the web and mobile app for utility services billing. With a team of over 45 professional developers, the company is well-equipped to take on almost any project in software development, including web design and development.

Services

• Web design and development

• UI/UX services

• Mobile app development

• Promotion

Technostacks is a reputable end-to-end IT Solutions Company that is based in India. With just a few years of its inception, the company has successfully managed to carve its name among the world’s leading web design and development companies. The IT Company specializes in delivering solutions that meet clients’ needs and demands from various industries around the globe.

With advanced tools and a team of dedicated professionals with in-depth knowledge of the latest technologies, the company has proved its excellence in designing and developing technology-driven solutions. Its tech solutions enable businesses to achieve sustainable growth and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Apart from delivering unique IT solutions, the company is committed to ensuring clients get products within a quick turnaround and ensuring a high client satisfaction level. Technostacks also has a branch in the US, which allows it to take advantage of the high demand for web design and development projects in North America.

Services

• Web and mobile app development

• Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Solutions

• Blockchain services

• Enterprise and SMEs

• Artificial Intelligence

• Cloud and DevOps

• Internet of Things

Since its inception in 2009, the company has been focusing on delivering solutions on graphic design needs for a wide clientele across the world. Brands Design has high-quality logo designs to its name and also completed other projects in other major fields. The company focuses on attaining high client satisfaction that allows them to retain their existing clients while attracting more clients for sustainable growth and maximum profits.

With a team of dedicated professionals, the agency has enough resources to deliver superior quality services to clients within the set time frame. The management is committed to ensuring progress as it focuses on adopting the latest technologies in providing IT solutions.

Services

• Web design and development

• Mobile app development

• Business and advertising

• Logo design and identity

Conclusion

With the high number of web design and development companies in the market, finding a firm that has a top pool of talents and resources to handle your projects can be a considerable challenge. However, we believe that all the companies mentioned above have proven themselves by delivering many effective IT solutions to clients from various brands across the world.

