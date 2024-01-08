Track your indoor temp and save cash with Govee’s $15 hygrometer

Alright folks, lean in for this one. Amazon’s slashing the digits on the Govee Indoor Hygrometer Thermometer – yeah, the one that usually hangs out at the $24.99 mark.

Now, for the price of a forgettable takeout meal, $15.74, you can snag a two-pack. That’s a cool 37% off for those who skipped math class.

Check it out here: Govee Indoor Hygrometer Thermometer 2 Pack.

Govee Indoor Hygrometer Thermometer 2 Pack $24.99 ($12.50 / Count) The Govee Indoor Hygrometer Thermometer provides precise monitoring of indoor climates with an easy-to-read display and convenient smartphone connectivity for real-time updates. What We Like: Precision Monitoring: Offers highly accurate readings to fine-tune your indoor environment.

Real-time Alerts: Stay informed with immediate smartphone notifications about climate fluctuations.

User-friendly: The large LCD display and quick Bluetooth pairing make it accessible for non-tech savvy users.

Cost-effective: At $15.74 for two, it's an economical choice for reliable home climate management. Check Availability

So, what’s the big deal? Why do you need these in your home?

For starters, these little suckers pair with your smartphone fast. They keep tabs on humidity and temperature with the kind of precision that would make a Swiss watch blush.

We’re talking ±0.54°F for temperature and ±3%RH for humidity. For the uninitiated, RH stands for ‘relative humidity,’ not ‘really hot,’ though it measures that too.

Get alerts on your phone, and don’t sweat the data storage – it’s free. The display? Big. Readable. No squinting required.

And, since it’s packing Bluetooth, feel free to check the comfort levels of your lair from the couch or, let’s be real, from your bed.

Image: Govee

Don’t wait around. Govee didn’t give us an end date, which usually means the price drop is around for a limited-time only. So our best advice is to jump on this sooner than later.

Remember, the Govee thermometer is not just a gadget. It’s peace of mind for less than twenty bucks. Keep your air not too dry, not too damp, but just right.

Your sinuses will thank you. Your plants will throw a parade. And that’s the long and short of it.

Go on, give your home the gift of accurate climate control. Your future self, lounging in perfectly balanced humidity, will give you a nod of approval.

Govee Indoor Hygrometer Thermometer 2 Pack $24.99 ($12.50 / Count) The Govee Indoor Hygrometer Thermometer provides precise monitoring of indoor climates with an easy-to-read display and convenient smartphone connectivity for real-time updates. Check Availability

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news