President Donald Trump has announced that any attacks on Tesla dealerships will be considered domestic terrorism, showing support for Elon Musk.

This decision came after a wave of protests called “Tesla Takeovers,” where people were angry about Musk’s growing influence over the US government through his new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Some protests have turned violent, with Tesla signs being vandalized, charging stations set on fire, and even Molotov cocktails thrown at dealerships.

Tesla’s stock price has been falling, and its global sales have dropped. Many believe this is due to Musk’s political actions.

After meeting with Musk at the White House, Trump promised to take action against those attacking Tesla properties, calling the company a “great American business.” He warned that anyone caught vandalizing Tesla would face severe punishment. (via: TechCrunch)

According to federal law, damaging company property can be considered domestic terrorism if the goal is to intimidate people or influence government decisions.

Meanwhile, a growing protest movement called “#TeslaTakedown” says it’s peaceful and against property destruction. Protest organizers argue that Trump is using his power to protect Musk, one of his biggest donors, while trying to silence critics.

They insist that peaceful protests on public property should not be treated as terrorism and accuse Trump of scaring people into silence.

A major concern is how Trump and Musk define “violence.” Trump has already threatened to deport international students for protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza, so some fear that non-citizens who protest Tesla could face similar risks.

Musk’s role in the government has been controversial. After donating $260 million to Trump’s campaign, he was put in charge of DOGE.

Trump even said he would buy a Tesla for the White House staff. He called Musk a patriot who is being unfairly targeted.

