Uber’s grocery delivery service is expanding to over 400 cities across the US

Uber first got into the grocery delivery game in July 2020, and now, the company is announcing a major expansion to the service. Starting now, Uber’s grocery delivery service is available in over 400 cities and towns across the US.

In the announcement, Uber notes that it is expanding into cities including “Miami, Dallas, New York City, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Phoenix” with more places planned throughout 2021.

The expansion comes thanks to a new partnership with Albertsons Companies, which has over 1,200 grocery stores across the US.

“This past year has been one of incredible growth for grocery delivery,” says Raj Beri, Uber’s Global Head of Grocery and New Verticals. “Today nearly 3 million consumers order groceries and other essentials each month through Uber and we’re just getting started.”

The company’s dip into grocery delivery started out of necessity. In 2020, with many things shut down due to COVID-19, people weren’t taking Ubers around their cities, but grocery delivery saw a huge increase in demand.

It’s obviously been a success for the company, as this expansion shows.

