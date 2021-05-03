Kroger is getting in on the drone delivery game and will be sending people medicine and s’mores

Drone delivery is one of the hotter topics in 2021, with multiple companies testing out services to make it a convenient reality. While companies like Amazon and Walmart are some of the leaders in the space, it seems Kroger wants to throw its hat into the ring.

Announced in a press release, Kroger notes it is working with Drone Express on the project. Drone Express is a logistics firm that focuses on – you guessed it – drone delivery and integrating it into existing supply chains and service offerings. It is a division of TELEGRID Technologies.

“Autonomous drones have unlimited potential to improve everyday life, and our technology opens the way to safe, secure, environmentally friendly deliveries for Kroger customers,” said Beth Flippo, Chief Technology Officer, TELEGRID. “The possibilities for customers are endless – we can enable Kroger customers to send chicken soup to a sick friend or get fast delivery of olive oil if they run out while cooking dinner.”

Kroger will be testing drone deliveries at the Kroger Marketplace in Centerville, Ohio. At first, select products and bundles will be made available for ordering. Examples given included baby bundles with wipes and formula, s’mores kits, and some medicines.

Overall, it’s an interesting move from Kroger, which isn’t typically looked at as an early adopter of technology. With more companies seriously testing drone delivery, it would seem we’re on the cusp of something big.

