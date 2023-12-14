Veeam’s Backup and Replication software: fast, flexible, and reliable

Are you looking for a fast, flexible, and reliable solution for data recovery? Look no further than Veeamⓡ Backup and Replication, part of the Veeam Data Platform.

Veeam is the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, offering users an affordable, simple solution that recovers their virtual machines in case of data loss or hardware failure.

Whether you are your own boss, a small business, or a large enterprise, Veeam is tailored to meet your recovery needs. In today’s business world, cloud and data security are paramount.

According to the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2023, 85% of companies have experienced at least one ransomware attack in the past year, and 82% of companies use manual processes to recover their data after an outage.

With Veeam Backup and Replication, businesses can take comfort in the fact they have a complete solution for their hybrid environment, backing up and recovering data efficiently and effectively.

Veeam works with Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

No matter how complex your IT environment is, Veeam is agile and protects your business from the ever-increasing set of challenges facing organizations, such as outages, errors, and ransomware.

You will never have to sacrifice backup and restore performance thanks to the software’s unlimited scalability and resiliency.

How does Veeam back up your data?

Image: KnowTechie

The software sends the data backups directly to Veeam’s ecosystem of partners in the cloud and on-premises.

Veeam Backup and Replication software is compatible with a variety of backup targets and can be used with VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V.

The product works on the virtualization layer and is agentless. Veeam Backup & Replication can also perform automated or scheduled routine data protection.

It will always back up your data in real-time and offers easy, immediate file restoration.

More features and benefits

Image: KnowTechie

Here is just a sample of the innumerable capabilities of Veeam Backup and Replication:

Create image-level backups of virtual, physical, and cloud machines and backups of NAS share files.

Numerous recovery options, including Instant Recovery, image-level restore, file-level restore, restore of application items, and more.

Seamless replication, so you can create an exact copy of a Virtual Machine (VM) and maintain the copy in sync with the original VM.

Continuous Data Protection (CDP), which helps you protect mission-critical VMs and reach recovery point objective (RPO) up to seconds.

Using Veeam instead of legacy backup solutions enables digital transformation, business continuity, and increased agility, which are key to your success.

It is the best software for protecting your cloud data. The Veeam Backup and Replication is a great solution for small businesses, medium-sized companies, and large enterprises.

