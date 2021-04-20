VideoSolo Inovideo Review – The Best YouTube Video Downloader for PC 2021

The best YouTube video downloader brings convenient service for users to save video content from YouTube without hassle. It should bring optional high-quality options and a speedy converting/downloading process to download YouTube playlists or single videos for fluent offline playback.

However, the quick development of the online video streaming business also boosts the appearance of more new YouTube downloaders. Thus, what is the best YouTube video downloader Windows/Mac? It is hard to say which is the best one because different people hold different ideas while selecting their ideal ones. But today, we’d like to introduce a reliable and professional YouTube video downloader for PC. That is VideoSolo Inovideo.

What is the Best YouTube Video Downloader for PC?

Before breaking down into the introduction of VideoSolo Inovideo, we have come up with several aspects that the best YouTube video downloader could bring to users in inclusion. They can better guide you to select an appropriate and reliable program for yourself. The key features of an ideal YouTube video downloader include:

Secure Environment – The top concern when people select a YouTube downloader should be security. A reliable YouTube video downloader should contain no virus, malware, or fishing ads that would leak users’ privacy.

The top concern when people select a YouTube downloader should be security. A reliable YouTube video downloader should contain no virus, malware, or fishing ads that would leak users’ privacy. High-quality Output Options – YouTube supports HD 1080p, 4K, and even 8K streaming. So when a YouTube downloader could bring such output choices, it also brings a wonderful offline streaming experience to users.

YouTube supports HD 1080p, 4K, and even 8K streaming. So when a YouTube downloader could bring such output choices, it also brings a wonderful offline streaming experience to users. Fluent In-app Performance – Software occupying a high CPU would drag down the computer performance and even get stuck. For a nice YouTube downloader, being lightweight with smooth performance would be a better option.

Why Pick Inovideo?

These three aspects summarize most people’s requirements for the best YouTube video downloader. Based on them, we choose VideoSolo Inovideo as a recommendation, which could meet all these criteria and even surprises users with more amazing features.

VideoSolo Inovideo provides an intuitive interface with easy-to-grasp online video download functions. More than YouTube, Inovideo can also help you save streaming videos from other popular sites, including Facebook, Twitter, CNN, and so on.

Highlighted Features of Inovideo

What makes Inovideo outstanding and attractive? These highlighted features of Inovideo could not be missed.

#1. High Output Resolutions

Inovideo ensures the best video streaming quality offline, so it brings the highest output resolutions, including HD, 4K, and even 8K for encoding YouTube videos.

#2. YouTube Playlist and Subtitles Download Function

Inovideo not only supports downloading YouTube videos with high quality but also available to save a whole YouTube playlist at once. When it detects the subtitle options of a video, it will bring such output choices and allows users to keep the subtitle files offline.

#3. Batch Conversion

To save users time, Inovideo allows users to batch convert videos and download several tasks at once. It brings up efficiency and saves much time in downloading YouTube videos one-by-one.

#4. Audio to MP3 Converter

If you need to convert YouTube audio to MP3 format, Inovideo allows you to extract soundtracks from YouTube videos and provides the highest 320kbps to encode the audio files for high-quality offline streaming. So you are available to keep the latest released music videos in MP3 format at any time you want.

#5. Simple Operating Process

Inovideo is designed with an intuitive interface. Users can easily learn how to use the software for downloading online videos because it sets no complicated procedures. Even a green hand can master this software after using it once or twice.

Pricing

Inovideo provides a free trial (15 days). During this period, users can enjoy the downloading service without paying any cost. Currently, Inovideo is available for installing on both Windows and Mac. The download link is provided here for you to get started with its free trial:

Download on Windows

Download on Mac

When the free trial expires, you can subscribe to the registered version and continue downloading high-quality videos with Inovideo. The pricing of Inovideo is:

1 Month Subscription: US$9.95 on 1 PC

1 Year Subscription: US$29.95 on 1 PC

Family License: US$49.95 on 3 PC

Note: If you subscribe to the monthly or yearly plan, when the plan expires, it will auto-renew. You can contact Inovideo support team to help cancel the subscription at any time.

Get Start with Inovideo

When you know more about Inovideo, you can start using it for downloading your first YouTube video now! Follow the simple guide below to see how Inovideo works.

1. How to Create a Free Inovideo Account?

Every user can try Inovideo’s free trial before purchasing the registered version. After installing Inovideo on your Windows/Mac computer, launch Inovideo and there will be a registration window pops up. Hit “Order Later” and you can start using the free trial immediately.

2. How to Download Your First YouTube Video?

When you begin to use Inovideo, you can begin to download the first YouTube video for offline playback. Users only need to follow the steps below to save videos from YouTube.

STEP 1. Go to YouTube and open the video page of the video that you need to download via Inovideo. Then copy its URL from the address bar.

STEP 2. Launch Inovideo on your desktop and then paste the URL of the YouTube video to the input box. After that, hit the “Analyze” icon to start converting the video.

STEP 3. When the output choices come out, select the output format and quality for saving the video offline. Finally, click “Download” to start downloading the YouTube video.

VideoSolo Inovideo serves users with a convenient and easy downloading service to save video/audio from YouTube for offline playback without meeting any Internet problems. Its simple interface, easy functions, and speedy performance can all be attractive points to grasp users’ attention. Give Inovideo a try!

