WD My Book Live owners need to unplug their device or risk losing everything

Western Digital has suggested that its customers disconnect their My Book Live external storage device from the internet as soon as possible. New user reports have claimed that there is an issue that is wiping all stored data off of various My Book Live devices.

According to a new report from Ars Technica, My Book Live users recently began reporting that their entire drives had been seemingly wiped clean of all of their data. Complaints, which began piling up on a WD community forum, claim that some unknown force had put their device(s) through a factory reset, essentially wiping all stored data from the device.

Now, the company has confirmed that My Book Live devices were the target of a recent malicious attack that has compromised some devices. This attack is what resulted in some devices being factory reset, causing users to lose all of their saved data.

As of right now, Western Digital suggests that users disconnect their My Book Live devices from the internet. This will eliminate the possibility of something like this happening again. For now, no one knows the intention behind this malicious software attack. But it is definitely unsettling to know that someone can attack these devices that easily.

The company hasn’t made any claims about how it will support its customers affected by this attack, just that it is “actively investigating” the attack. Unfortunately, Western Digital stopped support for the My Book Live back in 2015, so it is unknown how they will support customers once everything has settled.

