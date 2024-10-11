Wear OS 5 will roll out to older Pixel Watches later this year

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has paused the Wear OS 5 upgrade for the original Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 after users reported that their devices were stuck on a blank screen.

However, a new community update suggests that the rollout will resume later this year once the issues have been fixed, resulting in a long wait for the watch owners.

Furthermore, Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 users now have access to the Pixel Watch 3’s improved charging screen. The improved design provides more information to the screen while charging, such as the projected time to full charge.

Older Pixel Watches will get Wear OS 5 later this year

Google says it intends to resume the Wear OS 5 update for older Pixel Watches later this year, once the identified issue has been resolved. Meanwhile, if your Pixel Watch is stuck on a black screen, Google recommends that you reset your Pixel Watch to factory settings.

Alternatively, you can also try to hard reset your watch before a factory reset. To do this, just long-press the crown and the side button simultaneously for around half a minute until a white G logo pops up.

You can now use a new charging screen on your Pixel Watch

Image: Reddit (_Intel_Geek_)

Besides this, Google has updated its charging screen of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, replacing the animated progress ring with a more static version. The new design features a green progress ring and white time display, unlike the previous blue ring and matching-colored time.

While the screen still shows the device’s charge level and time in the center, it now includes more useful information, such as an estimated charging time to a full battery. The day and date, previously at the bottom, have moved beside the time, with the day on the left and the month on the right.

What do you think about the current state of the Pixel Watch lineup? Are there any features you want that the watches are missing? Let’s talk more below in the comments, or ping us on our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news