Pixel Watch users report a black screen after Wear OS 5 update

Google gradually pushes Wear OS updates to the latest Pixel Watches and Samsung Galaxy Watches first before a wider rollout for older devices. Unlike Android releases, the Wear OS updates are as frequent but bring new features and fix bugs with almost every new patch.

Google started rolling out the Wear OS 5 patch for the older-gen Pixel Watches earlier this week, and early adopters are reporting issues with installation. The update brings a grid-style app drawer, better camera controls, the Recorder app, and more features to the older Pixel Watches.

However, the latest Wear OS 5 update seems to be causing trouble for some Pixel Watch 1 and Watch 2 owners, leaving the devices soft-bricked with a black screen during installation.

Don’t install Wear OS 5 on your older-gen Pixel Watch just yet

Pixel Watch 1 and Watch 2 owners who tried to install Wear OS 5 took their devices to Reddit and the Google Support forum to report the issue (first spotted by 9to5Google). Users say that they witness a crossed-out Bluetooth icon with a black screen on their Pixel Watch when they try to install the update.

Moreover, some also reported that even restarting the device isn’t solving the issue, soft bricking the watch. The only possible known fix for the issue is booting the watch into Fastboot mode, resetting it, and re-pairing the device with your phone.

However, this process will erase all data from the watch, and for security measures, you will need to sign in with the PIN or use your Google account to log in when you re-pair the watch with your phone.

How to fix the black screen issue on Pixel Watch

Google has detailed the steps to fix the issue in a post, and the process is pretty straightforward.

Restart the watch and long-press the crown and side button until it shows a black screen with a white G logo. Tap the watch’s upper left and lower right edges simultaneously to go into Fastboot mode. Press the side button beside the crown to scroll. Push the crown when you see Recovery mode. It should say No command on the watch face. Press and hold the crown and swipe up on the screen simultaneously to access the debug menu. Scroll to Wipe data/factory reset and swipe right. Swipe right again to confirm Reset the device from your phone settings.

