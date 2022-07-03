What will the iPhone 14 look like?

We’re getting ever closer to the release of the iPhone 14. The last time Apple substantially changed the iPhone’s design was when the iPhone 12 got squared-off edges. What is the iPhone 14 design going to look like?

Will Apple keep the squared-off sides? Are there any new materials coming? Is this finally the year the notch dies?

These are all great questions, and while we can’t definitively say, we’ve heard so many rumors about the iPhone 14’s design that we’re confident in outlining the design for this year.

So, what will the iPhone 14 design look like?

Short Answer: It depends if you buy the base models or the Pro ones

Apple is reportedly trying to differentiate between the base model iPhone 14 and the Pro models even more. That means two different iPhone 14 designs.

The base model iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will look almost identical to the iPhone 13. There will be a 6.1-inch screen and a 6.7-inch screen on the Max version. Really, the only thing we don’t know about the base iPhone 14 design is what colors Apple has chosen.

The Pro models are getting some design tweaks this year. The biggest one? The notch is going away. Instead, there will be a hole + pill through-screen for the selfie camera and Face ID sensors.

The Pro models are also getting a 48-megapixel main camera, part of the reason that it’s thicker than the iPhone 13.

Image: Ross Young / @DSCCRoss

The same two 6.1- and 6.7-inch screen sizes are used for the Pro, but these will have ProMotion variable refresh rate panels. The Pro models might also get titanium frames, a change from the stainless steel used on the iPhone 13.

So, there we go. Lots of design cues will be the same, with a few major changes. Is that enough to tempt you to buy the Pro model this time?

