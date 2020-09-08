What’s in golf simulator technology

Golf simulators are the best way to get your gold practice at home. We can’t always make it out on the green, so having the option to golf when you are at home is a relief in a lot of ways. Some golf simulators even allow you to golf on the go, taking your game with you wherever you might be headed.

But what is golf simulator technology? How do they work?

What is a Golf Simulator?

A golf simulator is a device that you set up to replicate the golf experience. Some will have a full projector setup, allowing you to practice your swing while it tracks what you do. Others just follow your swing or the movement of the ball and give you information about how you are playing and might even suggest what you can do to change your game for the better.

The Technology

There are three primary types of technology used in golf simulators. They use photometric, radar, and infrared technology-based.

Photometric: The photometric golf simulator uses a camera technology to track your shot. They take high-speed pictures of the ball as it travels toward a screen that will rebound the ball back. The system then will analyze the shot, including the speed, spin, and angle, and report back to you what you should do to improve your game.

Radar: Radar technology makes use of microwaves to track the movement of the ball. The microwave signal emits from the unit back onto the ball so you can track it and see where the ball is going. The radar tech is really ideal for outside use and will not work as well indoors.

Infrared: The last type of technology that is used in golf simulators is an infrared golf simulator. These work with a light signal that is emitted to capture the position of the club-head as it goes through the motions of a swing. Then, it will give you the information about how you swing so you can adjust your swing next time.

The Cost

If you are just getting started in the process of looking for a golf simulator, you might be surprised about the price of some of them. But, do not worry. You can actually find a highly recommended golf simulator for under $1000. Even though the price of golf simulators can go up much higher than that, you do not need to spend that kind of money to get a golf simulator that will work for your needs.

There are golf simulators available at every price point, so you can still take advantage of the tools that they will be able to give you without breaking the bank.

Ultimately, the advanced technology that golf simulators use will absolutely help your game and make you a better golfer all-around. Consider all of the benefits that you can get from one as well as the fun that you will be able to have when you are at home.

Why Use One?

While it might seem like they are a fun game, you might be wondering whether it would be worth it to get a golf simulator. The truth is that they are more than just a game that you can play at home. They might not be exactly the same as golfing in real-life is, but they can mimic it as much as possible.

Pro golfers even use golf simulators to help improve their game from home, so it would not be any different for you. Depending on the type of technology you opt for, many golf simulators will use a projector to give you the effect of being out on a course. You can experience world-renown courses without leaving your living room.

They will also let you work on your swing, perfecting any kind of swing or putting issues that you might have had. You can practice over and over without needing to physically move on from a course or a hole. And, as they say, practice makes perfect. The more that you can work on your game, the better off you will be when you finally do get to make it out on the course.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: