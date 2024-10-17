WhatsApp is testing a deeper dark theme to reduce eye strain

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

WhatsApp continues to test multiple new features for both Android and iOS platforms. Recently, the platform added two new features focused on communities. Now, the latest WhatsApp Android beta update has revealed that the platform is internally testing a deeper dark theme for smartphones.

The folks at WABetaInfo spotted the new dark theme, which is slightly darker than the default theme, in the new WhatsApp Android beta app v2.24.22.4, which is applied across the interface, including the chat list and chat themes.

The new deeper dark these of WhatsApp

Image: WABetaInfo

So, the question is, what’s with the new dark interface? According to the outlet, WhatsApp is transitioning from the older #0b141a color to the new #0a1014 color for its interface.

Apparently, the new color offers more refined aesthetics. It will enhance the readability of the text, making it easier for users to continue the conversation even in extremely low-light conditions.

In addition, the new dark theme will also reduce the strain and stress on the eyesight.

This change also aligns with the other app developers, who have been pushing to include a deeper dark theme instead of the default grayish theme.

The new deeper dark theme is currently under internal testing and is accessible only to a handful of beta testers.

Hopefully, it will soon become accessible to everyone globally through a future update.

Are you looking forward to a darker dark mode for WhatsApp? Will you prefer this theme over the regular themes? Tell us your thoughts on the matter in the comments below, or head over to our Twitter or Facebook to talk to us.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news