WhatsApp is adding two new features focused on communities

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform, is on a roll. Even though the platform has billions of users globally and top-notch security, Meta is never shy from making it better.

The platform recently introduced the Passkey feature for its iOS version, and now, the latest WhatsApp update has introduced two new features.

According to the company’s blog post, these new features are dedicated to bringing communities closer together.

WhatsApp will keep rolling out new features over the next few months

WhatsApp further explains the new features trolling out are for WhatsApp Communities. One of the features is event planning, and the other is replies in Announcement Groups.

The first feature, Events, will initially be available to groups in Communities and accessible from the group’s information page.

The feature will allow users to plan events directly from the app, including birthdays, dinner parties, or virtual meets.

The post further explains that anyone from the group can set up an event, and others can RSVP, letting everyone else know who will attend. Attendees will be notified when the event is near.

The second feature is to organize replies properly in announcement groups.

As the name suggests, the point of this feature is to stop clogging up the feed with replies, and users will be able to respond from Admins.

According to the post, the platform will keep rolling out new features for communities and groups in the coming months to help people organize their lives on WhatsApp.

