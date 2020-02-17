IPTV set-top boxes are an essential attribute of what makes your home cozy and comfortable. All you have to do is decide which set-top box you like best and where to buy a TV box. Let’s take the Linux TV Box from the European manufacturer Infomir as an example.

Which operating system should I choose?

IPTV set-top boxes run on OS Android and Linux. Android devices come with a familiar interface but require additional configuration: sound, image, selection of high-priority applications.

Linux does not require such a time-consuming and precise configuration. When you connect your device for the first time, you only have to log in to your operator’s system. A browser (portal), an explorer and a content player come preinstalled. The set-top box can be used ‘out of the box’.

Linux-based set-top boxes are usually cheaper than those running on Android due to the availability of software.

They are worthy representatives of the IPTV set-top box lineup. They can be connected to broadband Internet, and they allow you to play and watch online videos. Most of the devices are also equipped with USB and Ethernet ports. They will definitely make your life more comfortable and exciting.

Which IPTV set-top box should I choose?

Infomir offers its customers the following Linux-based IPTV set-top boxes:

MAG324 and MAG324w2

MAG420 and MAG420w1

MAG322 and MAG322w1

MAG424 and MAG424w3

The unique feature of the MAG420 model is that it supports 4K video at 60 fps. It would make for a good addition to your high-definition TV.

Each set-top box has its advantages to offer:

MAG322 and MAG324 support Full HD, while MAG420 and MAG424 can be used to watch 4K content;

All of them play most audio and video formats;

Support six-channel Dolby Digital sound;

They are equipped with HDMI and RCA outputs, which allow connecting TVs of any generation;

3D video Playback;

Two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

The devices cost from EUR 75 to EUR 85: this is the best price you’ll find for set-top boxes of similar quality.

Where can I buy TV box?

Original set-top boxes from Infomir can be purchased at factory prices on SwitchOnShop’s website, which is an official distributor of the company.

You can pay for a product with GiroPay or PayPal, with your bank card or via wire transfer. We make deliveries via DHL, Hermes, or FedEx to most European countries. The products are already exported to 150 countries.

Owing to its continuous customer support, the company receives customer feedback from Amazon, eBay, and other platforms. If the goods break or are lost during shipping, it is the distributor, not the customer, who bears all responsibility.

If you are still looking for a place where you can buy Internet TV Box, please visit SwitchOnShop . There you can be sure to get a high-standard service and high-quality products from Infomir.

