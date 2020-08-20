It’s no question that going to college this fall will be far different than in recent years. With on-campus instruction at a minimum, that means you need a capable computer with a webcam. Normally, we’d suggest buying a desktop PC and a USB webcam, but the business world bought all the webcams already.

Apple has long been associated with higher education, with solidly-built devices that minimize the number of disruptions due to driver issues or battery life that plague Windows-based laptops. That’s why we generally advise that a MacBook is the way to go for college use, but which one?

So, which MacBook should I buy for college?

Short answer: The MacBook Air

Whether your college is still doing on-campus, blended, or fully-remote this year, you’ll be best served with the MacBook Air. The main reason? The 12-hour battery life, more than enough for a full day of lectures or working from wherever you can find a quiet spot at home. The lower weight doesn’t hurt it either, and your back will thank you.

It’s powered by 10th-gen Intel chips, so you’ll have the power you need for studying, and fast SSD storage that also makes it less susceptible to data loss while moving around.

If you really need extra power, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is a good option, with the ability to add a discrete graphics chip and more powerful CPU choices. Expect to pay over $2,000 for that additional power though.

