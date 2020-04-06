Can your iPad Pro charge an iPhone?

When Apple decided to use the multi-purpose USB-C connector on the iPad Pro, that opened the door to a world of possibilities. Everything from external displays to storage can be connected via USB-C, and the spec allows for bidirectional charging.

That means if enabled, you can use devices like the iPad Pro with larger batteries to recharge your other devices. Does that mean your iPad Pro is also an expensive battery pack?

So, can your iPad Pro recharge your iPhone?

Short answer: Yes

If you’re away from home and need to recharge your other devices, you can use the larger battery in your iPad Pro to juice them back up. There’s one proviso though – you’ll need the right cable, adapter, or dongle to do so.

If you need to recharge an iPhone or earlier iPad with a Lightning port, you’ll need a USB-C to Lightning cable

If you have a Lightning to USB-A cable, you need the USB-C to USB adapter to chain together in an unholy charging arrangement

Your Apple Watch can be recharged with the Apple Watch Magnetic Charger to USB-C cable

You can even recharge another iPad, with a USB-C to USB-C cable. If it starts charging the wrong one, unplug the cable and then replug and it should change which iPad Pro is charging

So there you go, now you know how to use your iPad Pro as an overpriced battery pack. Thing is, if you already have to carry extra cables or dongles, maybe you should just grab a battery pack, like this myCharge HubPlus that can recharge all your devices, including the iPad Pro.

