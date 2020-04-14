The iPad Pro is undeniably the king of tablets right now, stuffed full of technological advancements and Apple’s secret sauce. With Apple finally moving to the USB-C connector for recharging, the Lightning port is gone.

You’re still tethered by a cord though, so does the iPad Pro have wireless charging like the iPhone?

So, can your iPad Pro be charged wirelessly?

Short answer: No

See, your iPad Pro is made of aluminum on the back, which makes wireless charging a problem. Apple managed to get around some of the issues to make the new Apple Pencil wirelessly charge when magnetically stuck to the edge, by putting a small cut-out that the charging circuit can pass through.

Maybe a future iPad Pro will have this approach so you can recharge the tablet as well, but then you’d have to put up with a differently colored patch on the back, or a glass-back.

Heck, maybe a future iPad Pro will have whole-room wireless charging, like that from Energous and their WattUp system. That’d work wherever you are in the room, and likely you’d be able to keep the aluminum surround.

