Is the iPad Pro waterproof?

The iPad Pro is still the king of the tablet world, but does it have everything you need? I mean, for a portable device that’s supposed to replace your laptop, can you take it to the beach? What about lazing around poolside, while you sip drinks with little umbrellas in and try to keep your inbox at zero?

Well, you can, sure. But… is your expensive tablet waterproof in case of an accident?

Would your iPad Pro survive a dunk in the pool?

Short answer: No

Take a second and go look at the iPad Pro tech specs page. Now go scan the iPhone 11 Pro page. Notice how prominently Apple points out that the iPhone 11 Pro is IP68 rated for both dust and water resistance. There’s no section on the tablet’s page, confirming that your expensive tablet would turn into a very expensive paperweight if you dropped it into the pool. I mean, why are you trying to swim with your iPad anyway?

If you really can’t be parted from your iPad Pro while you go swim laps, Catalyst makes a case that gives your iPad Pro the same IP68 rating as the new iPhones. It’s expensive, at $150 for the 11-inch model, but then again so is replacing your iPad Pro if it gets wet.

What do you think? Surprised that the tablet from Apple isn’t waterproof? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

