Which sim cards are best for IoT projects?

As far as M2M and IoT devices are concerned, many types of sims can be used, along with several network modems. However, you need to pay attention to a lot of things when making the choice of your cellular network modem in the context of your next project. Which sims are convenient for your IoT projects? Get the answer to that question when reading this article.

Make your choice considering cellular frequencies and area

In general, before choosing your m2m embedded sim card, there are some sim form factors you have to consider. They include network frequency band which varies from one country to another. As well, you have to ask yourself in which area your device is going to be used. You must strive to know whether there is full coverage of LTE-M/NB-IoT or 2G/3G/4G.

The devices engineer needs to ensure that the greatest areas have the same frequency bands and use specific modems. Every region or country has its own bandwidths accessible for all diverse network types. Currently, a lot of cellular modules are able to support multiple bands. However, for being sure, you must check the cellular module’s specification, as it will be advised to you by the M2M managers on Matooma.

So, when you’re about to proceed with the choice of your single sim for cellular-based IoT applications or devices, strive to pay attention to the frequency bands as well as the coverage of the various network types in your area.

What to know about 4G m2m sim card?

4G coverage appears to be the very best over the globe presently, as far as connectivity management is concerned. Operators have been proceeding with its launching for a lot of years, and the m2m sim card will forcibly used the coming years. Nevertheless, in spite of the fact it offers quite good coverage, 4G is far from being the best IoT connectivity for numerous IoT devices. This is due to its high-power consumption and high module cost.

As well, most of the time, it simply happens that IoT or M2M devices don’t need high-speed data connections, because they send small amounts of data. For the current standards, the slow connection featured by the 2G is already fast enough.

What to know about 2G and 3G m2m sim cards?

2G and 3G are suitable for M2M and internet of things (IoT) devices due to their lower prize, in comparison with 4G modules. Although, 2G and 3G networks are planned to be shut down in the next years. This means that IoT devices that use sim cards providing such network modems are likely to end up disconnected.

Regions and countries, in most cases, have chosen either 3G or 2G for being shut, not both. The procedure takes a duration of time of about 1-2 years, asking for careful support and examination from the local mobile network operators.

Europe is planning to shut down 3G at first and 2G cloud services thereafter whereas USA’s telecoms are doing the contrary, shutting down solely 2G networks. Nevertheless, Australia will potentially start shutting both 3G and 2G quite soon.

Shutting 2G and 3G networks appears to be called sunsetting. Those two IoT sim cards are going to be shut down because telecoms are feeling eager to free up resources in order to impend 5G deployments. For intended modules that are designed to make use of 3G or 2G, the sunsetting is likely to cause many troubles along with device deployments. Then, it looks wise to get ready for affording the future without 3G and 2G networks.

Perspective for m2m sim cards

The problem faced today at the level of the IoT field proves to be that mobile networks don’t have a precise optimization for a large number of devices within a little area. A significant number of devices make use of a minimal quantity of data monthly, 1 MB or 10 KB for instance. For such cases and IoT devices, the telecom universe is moving to alternative network solutions which are LTE-M and NB-IoT.

For M2M/IoT vehicles and devices which have a monthly data usage of 10 GB or require to get connected in real-time to mobile networks and 24/7, telecom experts are designing the 5G network. The latter is an enhanced version of 4G as well as its new developments.

The 5G m2m sim card is planned to be equipped with millimeter waves. The network modem will then be featured on the m2m management platform as a sim card fitted with millimeter wave technology that helps data to be transmitted on high frequencies, in the interval of 30 GHZ and 300 GHZ.

4G works with frequencies under 6 GHZ, if there were to make a comparison. The 5G’s high frequencies provide with faster speeds and appear to be as well less cluttered along with the operating cellular data.

