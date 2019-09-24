Why databases are so important in our lives 

You may not realize it, but databases are extremely important in everyday life. They are not just something that big businesses use; they can be used by anyone, including individuals who simply want to keep a record of music or book collections.

In fact, more and more people are choosing to take an online course in creating databases in order to help with organizing various aspects of their life or business. Let’s take a closer look at just how useful databases can be.

What is a database?

In order to appreciate the usefulness of databases, it’s important to understand their purpose. Put simply, a database is a means of organizing data in a structured manner. In most cases, each database contains several different tables. These tables all contain pieces of relevant information.

A simple database can be used to store information such as what DVDs are held in a personal collection. However, more complex databases are used by businesses and organizations such as e-commerce sites.

These sites make use of database management systems such as Access or MySQL. Information pertaining to the “back-end” of a website is stored in databases. This means that it can easily be searched for and updated. Other uses for databases which make them important

Owners of e-commerce sites are not the only ones that make use of databases. There is plenty of database uses that help you to see how important they are.

Streaming services

Databases that are used by streaming services such as Netflix allow them to capture customer information. This information is used for purposes including establishing the viewing preferences of individuals. This helps the provider to suggest programs that a person may like to view. Obviously, this involves an analysis of vast amounts of data. This is why streaming provider Hulu relies on Apache Cassandra technology for its database management provision.

Online gaming

Gaming is hugely popular across the globe. This is why gaming providers need to rely on powerful and highly durable database software. This software is used to collate information for all players which is an onerous task especially during periods of high game usage.

Financial sector

The databases that are used in the financial sector are some of the most powerful in the world. The is because they need to be able to track huge amounts of financial data. They are also used to help with the prediction of financial performance going forward. This is why they need to have a high level of accuracy.

Social media platforms

Everyone knows that social media platforms store user information. They do so using database management software such as MySQL. It’s by storing this data that social media providers are able to make preference suggestions to users, such as which products they may be interested in.

Healthcare providers

Healthcare providers make use of databases on a regular basis. For instance, there are many different items of information which are stored by healthcare providers in Australia. Of course, this information is stored in databases which have a high level of security.

You can see just how important databases are in all our lives. They are involved in many aspects of daily activity, from watching a movie on Netflix to banking online.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: