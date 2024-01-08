Woot is hosting a massive sale on JBL soundbars right now

Hold onto your remotes, folks! Woot’s slashing prices on JBL soundbars, making this the perfect time to amp up your home audio without breaking the bank.

Prices shimmy from a low $79 to a still-reasonable $949, ensuring your ears—and wallet—will thank you.

Starting off the auditory fiesta is the JBL Bar 2.0-Channel Soundbar, a sleek slab of sound that’s up for grabs at $79.99.

This no-fuss, all-fun soundbar dishes out clear audio that’ll make your binge-watching sessions feel like a private screening. Peek at it here if you fancy a deal.

JBL Bar 2.0-Channel Soundbar (Factory Reconditioned) 4.0 $79.99 The JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One soundbar delivers deep bass for movies and music, providing an all-encompassing experience. Its JBL Surround Sound elevates entertainment without extra wires. Experience cinematic Dolby Digital at home and stream wirelessly via Bluetooth. Its low-profile design seamlessly integrates with your TV setup. What We Like: Immersive Sound Experience: Enjoy JBL Surround Sound that brings movies, sports, and music to life without extra wires or speakers.

Cinematic Home Experience: Built-in Dolby Digital creates an authentic movie theater ambiance in the comfort of your home.

Versatile Entertainment: Seamless streaming via Bluetooth allows for wireless music enjoyment from your mobile or tablet.

Deep Bass Performance: Experience enhanced drama and music depth with the JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One's deep bass capability.

Sleek, Space-Saving Design: Its low-profile design effortlessly fits into your setup, complementing your TV and living space. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Crave more boom for your room? The JBL Bar 2.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is on the table for $169.99. It’s wireless, it’s got that subwoofer oomph, and it’s ready to party. Catch the vibe right here.

For a mid-tier marvel, check out the JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar, priced to move at $179.99. Dolby Atmos means sound comes at you from all angles, like an audio hug. Interested? It’s one click away here.

JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar (Factory Reconditioned) 4.4 $179.99 The JBL Bar 5.0 5-Channel Dolby Atmos soundbar offers Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound for an immersive 3D experience. Certified for easy setup with Alexa, it boasts punchy bass with built-in passive radiators and delivers pristine video quality with Dolby Vision and 4K pass-through. What We Like: Immersive 3D Sound: Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam technology create an immersive, wide soundstage for an exciting audio experience.

User-Friendly Setup: Certified for easy integration with Alexa, making smart home setup accessible for all users.

Integrated Bass: Four built-in passive radiators deliver punchy bass without requiring an additional subwoofer.

Enhanced Video Quality: Dolby Vision and 4K pass-through ensure pristine video quality for an exceptional viewing experience.

Seamless Streaming: Enjoy seamless streaming of favorite online content via AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, and Chromecast, all delivering amazing sound quality with a simple tap. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

If you’re hunting for something that screams ‘I take my sound seriously,’ then the JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $329.99 might be your jam. Submerge in sound that wraps around you like a warm blanket. Dive in here.

For the ultimate audio aficionado, the JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos Wireless Surround Sound System—yep, the one that’s factory reconditioned—is on standby for $549.99.

It’s the big cheese, the boss, the head honcho of home cinema sound. Get it here.

JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos True Wireless Surround Sound System (Factory Reconditioned) 4.4 $549.99 The JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar delivers an immersive theater-like experience with detachable surround speakers, Dolby Atmos®, and DTS:X™ 3D sound. Boasting 820 watts of power, it brings crystal-clear audio to movies, games, and music. Enjoy thrilling bass with the 10" subwoofer and seamless music streaming via Chromecast, AirPlay, and Bluetooth. What We Like: Immersive 3D Sound: Experience Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X™ 3D sound for an exceptional audio journey in movies, gaming, and music.

Detachable Surround Speakers: Enjoy instant cinematic 9.1 surround sound without extra wires or power connections with the detachable speakers.

Powerful 820W Output: With 820 watts of system power, revel in crystal-clear audio that amplifies movies, games, and music.

Pulsating Bass: The 10" wireless subwoofer delivers precise, punchy bass, adding depth to action movies and emotion to music.

4K Pass-Through with Dolby Vision: Pairing incredible 4K video resolution with remarkable sound, it complements your TV experience seamlessly. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And for those who won’t settle for less than celestial sound, the JBL Bar 11.1.4 ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar System beckons at $949.99. It’s the crown jewel, the top-shelf of sonic splendor. Gawk at it here.

So, sound off in style, grab a deal, and let your neighbors know that movie night at your place just got a serious upgrade.

Just remember, like all great things, this deal won’t stick around forever. Get clicking, and let the good times roll.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news