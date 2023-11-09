Xbox Series X hits lowest price ever at $450

I got a Black Friday scoop that’ll have you doing the happy dance in your gaming chairs. Brace yourselves because this deal is hotter than a console on a 12-hour gaming marathon.

We’re talking about the Xbox Series X, the behemoth of gaming goodness, and it’s got a price tag that’s been slashed more savagely than a final boss in Dark Souls.

Originally priced at a wallet-wincing $500, this lean, mean, gaming machine is now up for grabs at a steal-worthy $450. But wait, there’s more – because what’s a deal without a cherry on top?

Microsoft Xbox Series X - 8K - HDR - 1 TB SSD 4.5 The Xbox Series X offers robust performance, 4K gaming capabilities, and a substantial 1TB SSD, now available at a reduced price with an added gift card incentive. What We Like: Significant savings on the high-powered Xbox Series X.

The added $75 gift card increases overall purchase value.

Rare opportunity to buy this in-demand console at a discount.

Ideal for gamers seeking enhanced graphics and storage capacity. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Not only do you save 50 bucks on the Series X, but Dell is also tossing in a $75 e-gift card like it’s some kind of philanthropic gamer Santa.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

What can you do with that extra dough? Maybe snag an extra game, invest in a second controller for your player two, or just hoard it like a treasure in Skyrim.

The Xbox Series X is the Arnold Schwarzenegger of consoles – it’s powerful, it’s got the looks, and doesn’t flinch at 4K gaming.

With faster performance and more storage than a squirrel before winter, it’s the console that laughs in the face of loading screens. Plus, it’s got a disc drive, so you can keep your physical game collection and not just rely on digital downloads.

Now, you might be thinking, “What’s the catch?” Well, my friends, the only catch is that this deal is as fleeting as your last victory royale. There’s no set expiration date, but like a legendary drop in an MMORPG, it won’t stick around forever.

Ready to level up your living room? Click this link and make your wallet and your inner gamer weep tears of joy. Game on, and shop smart – this Black Friday is yours for the taking!

Microsoft Xbox Series X - 8K - HDR - 1 TB SSD 4.5 The Xbox Series X offers robust performance, 4K gaming capabilities, and a substantial 1TB SSD, now available at a reduced price with an added gift card incentive. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Subscribe Here

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news