You can now get 6 months of Spotify Premium with a new Xbox Game Pass subscription

If you’ve held out on picking up an Xbox Game Pass subscription in the wake of a growing number of game subscription options, Microsoft is hoping to sway you with its latest promotion.

That promotion? A deal for 6 months of Spotify Premium with a new Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Here’s what to know about the Xbox Game Pass + Spotify Premium deal

With Spotify having a native app on Xbox One, this deal actually makes a lot of sense. Like most good things, there are some caveats here.

If you want to take advantage of this deal, you must be a new Xbox Game Pass subscriber. Past or current members cannot reap the benefits. In addition, if you’ve ever had Spotify Premium, or used a free trial, you’ll be unable to use this deal.

READ MORE: Sony is drastically dropping the price on its PlayStation Now subscription service

With Xbox Game Pass, you get access to a bunch (100+) titles that you can play as much as you want. The service typically runs $120 a year, but if you find yourself playing a variety of games, the service is definitely worth it.

So, yeah, that’s about it. If you’ve never used Xbox Game Pass or Spotify Premium, now is the best time to sign up.

What do you think? Interested in this promotion? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: