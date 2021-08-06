You can now get your TikTok fix on American Airlines flights for free

If you’re taking a flight on one of American Airlines’ “Viasat-equipped narrowbody aircraft” in the near future, just know you’ll be able to get your TikTok fix for free for thirty minutes.

Announced this week and reported on by CNET, the partnership will allow people to load up the TikTok app and watch 30 minutes worth of videos without having to purchase any sort of in-flight WiFi. If you don’t have TikTok already installed on your phone, you’ll be able to do that for free as well.

It’s interesting to see a company like American Airlines promoting the social app. It was only last year that the ByteDance-owned company was under investigation from the Trump administration, with that administration going as far as to try and ban the app.

Since Joe Biden took office, however, that investigation has changed. They scrapped Trump’s investigation for their own, but as of now, nothing has really been said about it.

So, yeah, that’s the news. If you are flying on one of American Airlines’ Viasay-equipped airplanes, you can distract yourself (or your kids) with some free TikTok.

