You can now pay for parking by saying ‘Hey Google’

A bunch of new Android features are currently rolling out, but one of the most exciting is the new ability to pay for parking using a ‘Hey Google’ command.

As part of a sizable list of updates, Google has announced that it is partnering with ParkMobile to provide voice commands on Android that allow you to nearly instantly pay for a parking space.

It will be perfect for days when you are running behind or simply don’t have the change to pay. It also means that you can hopefully avoid any parking tickets that may accrue while you are parked.

The feature works like this: When you get in a spot, just say “Hey Google, pay for parking.” Then, Google Assistant will give you some prompts to confirm, and, using Google Pay, you automatically pay for the spot.

Now, it is important to remember that this only works with ParkMobile systems, so functionality is limited. But, Google is planning to pick up more partnerships as time goes on.

Additionally, you can use Google Assistant and ‘Hey Google’ to check on your parking status and extend parking when the time comes.

That’s not all that is coming to Android. Other updates include Live Transcription, improve grammar correction, and birthday reminders in Messages. You can read about all the updates on Google’s blog post.

