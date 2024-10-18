You can now preorder Apple’s new iPad Mini, but should you?

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

After a three-year drought, Apple’s finally given the iPad Mini some love. The seventh-gen model lands on October 23rd, but you can preorder now.

Prices start at a cool $499 for the base 128GB Wi-Fi model—double the storage of the last generation, but also double the price. Ouch.

So, what’s new? The big deal is the A17 Pro chip, which promises more power and an upgraded neural engine for all that fancy Apple Intelligence stuff coming in iPadOS 18.1.

You’ll also get support for the Apple Pencil Pro, Wi-Fi 6E, and faster 10-gigabit USB-C. Oh, the cameras and that lovely 8.3-inch display are the same as before.

Where to preorder

You can score your iPad Mini preorder from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. It tops out at $799 for the 512GB Wi-Fi model or $949 for the cellular version with the same storage.

iPad Mini (2024) The 2024 iPad Mini boasts an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, powered by the A17 Pro chip for enhanced performance and graphics. What We Like: A17 Pro Chip: Boosts performance by 30% CPU & 25% graphics.

Improved Display: Liquid Retina display with True Tone & P3 wide color.

Enhanced Cameras: 12MP back camera & 12MP Ultra Wide front camera.

Apple Pencil Pro: Supports hover & magnetic attachment features Preorder Preorder

If you have an old tablet lying around, you might be able to trade it in for up to $260 off at Best Buy.

Starting October 18th, you can preorder through Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. T-Mobile will throw in $150 off the cellular model if you sign up for their Go5G Next plan.

Colors!

Your new iPad Mini will come in four colors: space gray, blue, purple, and starlight. The purple and blue are different from the old versions, but the space gray and starlight are the same.

The Verdict

Is it worth the upgrade? That depends. If you’re still rocking an older iPad Mini, the boost in power and those new features might make it tempting.

But it might be harder to justify if you’ve got the 2021 model. That still has a great display, USB-C, and Apple Pencil support.

The new chip is the main selling point here, and you might not notice a huge difference in everyday use.

The Competition is Fierce

Let’s be real, the iPad Mini’s in a crowded market. It’s got to compete with its own siblings, the iPad Air and the regular iPad, not to mention all the Android tablets out there.

And at this price point, people might be looking at larger devices with more bang for their buck.

The other big thing missing is iPadOS 18.1, which is still MIA. Apple promises it’ll land later this month, bringing all that AI goodness to the iPad Mini. But until then, this thing’s missing a major selling point.

The Bottom Line

The new iPad Mini is a solid device, but it’s not a revolutionary update. If you need the latest and greatest, you might want to splurge.

But if you’re on a budget or have a still-solid older model, it might be worth waiting to see what else Apple has in the pipeline.

iPad Mini (2024) The 2024 iPad Mini boasts an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, powered by the A17 Pro chip for enhanced performance and graphics. What We Like: A17 Pro Chip: Boosts performance by 30% CPU & 25% graphics.

Improved Display: Liquid Retina display with True Tone & P3 wide color.

Enhanced Cameras: 12MP back camera & 12MP Ultra Wide front camera.

Apple Pencil Pro: Supports hover & magnetic attachment features Preorder Preorder

Are you excited about the new iPad Mini’s features, or do you think it’s not worth the upgrade? We want to hear your opinions! Share your thoughts in the comments below and let us know if you’re planning to preorder.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news