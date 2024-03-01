Sketch out the savings with this Apple Pencil deal, now just $80

If your digital doodles look a little worse for wear, or your notes resemble a toddler’s scribbles, it’s time to level up. Enter the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, now on a sweet deal for $79, down from $129.

It’s the scribbling savior that does wonders for your iPad workflow, and it’s the best price we’ve ever seen for this model.

Designed to simulate a natural writing experience, this digital brush dances over your screen with finesse. No lag, no friction, just pure, joyous accuracy.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) 4.7 $129.00 $79.00 The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is the ultimate tool for painting, sketching, doodling, and note-taking. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and minimal lag, it enhances your creativity. The Pencil magnetically attaches for wireless pairing and charging. What We Like: Sensitivity to tilt and pressure, and minimal lag for a seamless creative experience.

Works with a range of iPad models

Wireless pairing and charging

Works with a range of iPad models

Wireless pairing and charging

Transforms your iPad into a canvas for drawing, sketching, note-taking, and document mark-up.

Whether you’re sketching your next masterpiece or simply jotting down a shopping list, this pen is the one for you, given how precise it is.

Boost your iPad’s workflow with accuracy

When it comes to charging, all you need to do is magnetically attach the Pencil to your iPad. We recommend doing this regularly to prevent misplacement or any unexpected encounters like your furry friend mistaking it for a chew toy (which has happened in my case).

As for compatibility, you’re covered whether you’re using an iPad Pro or an Air model. This Pencil buddies up with the newer generations, crafting a creative dynamic duo.

Apple Pencil 2 at $79: Best price for pixel-perfect precision

Grab a hold of this deal – your artistic side will thank you. And guess what? Your wallet will, too. Be the scribe, the artist, the note-taker you’ve always dreamed of being.

Snag this Apple Pencil deal now before it fades into the ether of missed opportunities. After all, who doesn’t love going pro without paying full price?

