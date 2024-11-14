Your Google Pixel will now warn you about scams in real-time

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google has introduced Scam Detection, a new real-time feature using advanced on-device AI to protect Pixel phone users from scam calls.

Originally announced at Google I/O 2024, Scam Detection is now rolling out to users as part of a broader set of security updates, including enhancements to Google Play Protect.

The feature targets a major issue: phone scams cause around $1 trillion in losses globally each year.

Google’s Scam Detection feature is now on steroids

The Scam Detection tool analyzes calls in real-time through AI models to detect potentially scheming activity.

If it identifies suspicious behavior — such as someone impersonating a bank or urging immediate fund transfers — it will alert users with audio, visual, and haptic cues, helping them avoid falling for scams.

Importantly, this AI processing occurs entirely on the device to maintain privacy, meaning no audio or transcripts are saved or sent to Google’s servers.

According to Google, the function also investigates the “actual activity patterns of apps,” including their code, to determine whether they collect personal or sensitive data without user authorization.

If an app is considered dangerous, Play Protect notifies users and directs them to Play Protect to review the issue.

Image: Google

Scam Detection is powered by Google’s latest on-device AI model, Gemini Nano, exclusive to the Pixel 9 series.

While older Pixel models (Pixel 6 and newer) don’t use Gemini Nano, they can still access this feature via other machine-learning models, although there may be slight differences in performance.

The feature is turned off by default, but users can enable or disable it at any time within the Phone app settings.

Scam Detection is launching first for English-speaking users in the US, enrolled in the public beta of the Google Pixel line of phones powered by Tensor chips.

A gradual rollout is expected to fine-tune the model and reduce false calls and apps over time.

