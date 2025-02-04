Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

There’s good news and bad news regarding YouTube’s guest account feature on TV apps. The bad news: it’s gone. Unless you’re willing to share your Google login, you’re stuck either logging in or browsing without a profile.

The good news? There’s a workaround. We’ll get to that later below. It’s a pretty big deal. If you need that info now, click here; we’ll move you there.

As reported by Cord Cutters News, this change affects smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles. The guest account has been moved to a “use logged out” section, but it’s not exactly the same experience.

What the heck is a Guest account?

Guest Mode is a feature on Android and smart TV devices that allows someone to use your phone or tablet temporarily without accessing your personal data.

Previously, having a guest account was like an open invitation—anyone could explore YouTube without leaving a digital trail.

This feature was a lifesaver in shared spaces or when the kids wanted to dive into their favorite content without turning your ‘recommended’ list into a cartoon wonderland.

Now, this option has vanished on many smart TV apps, including Roku TVs, leaving users frustrated and hunting for workarounds, myself included.

Thankfully, there’s a workaround

Instead of the “Guest” profile, users will now see a “Use signed out” button, which allows viewers to use the YouTube app while not signed into an account.

This change is more of a visual adjustment than a feature removal, as the app still displays a message saying it is “switching to guest mode” when using this feature, and according to 9to5Gogle, it retains account details when users later tap sign in.

The reasoning behind this change is likely part of Google’s effort to encourage YouTube viewers to use an account and watch history.

In 2023, YouTube changed its platform to stop showing recommendations when users have their watch history turned off, even if they were signed in. The same applies to using the platform while signed out or in a guest profile.

How to watch YouTube on TV without signing in

Here’s a simple how-to for using YouTube on TV without an account:

Open YouTube app on your TV Select the profile switcher (usually in top-right) Scroll to bottom of profile list Click “Use signed out”

Note:

This replaces the old “Guest” profile button

You’ll get limited recommendations when using YouTube unsigned

Works on Roku, Apple TV , and Fire TV

, and Fire TV Feature still shows as “Guest” profile on Android TV/Google TV

That’s it! The app will work as before, just with a different button name.

What’s your take on YouTube’s guest mode changes? Have you found yourself scrambling for a workaround on your smart TV? Share your experience in the comments below!

