YouTube has banned R. Kelly and deleted two official channels

R. Kelly, who was convicted of sex trafficking last month, has had his two official YouTube channels removed, according to a new report from Reuters.

In a statement to Reuters, a YouTube spokesperson stated, “We can confirm that we have terminated two channels linked to R. Kelly in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines.”

Kelly, who is facing a minimum 10-year sentence, will not be allowed to create any other channels on the platform.

Even though YouTube has removed the singer’s channels from the platform, it is being reported that his music is still available on YouTube Music.

After a quick check, we can confirm that nothing has changed on Spotify, Amazon Music, or Apple Music and Kelly’s library of music is still available.

Back in 2018, Spotify actually began removing his music from curated playlists and algorithmic recommendations, but users can still directly search for songs.

