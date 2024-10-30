YouTube is testing a homepage without view counts and dates

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

YouTube is experimenting with hiding the number of views and upload dates of the videos on its homepage.

The company has not stated its motives for the experiment, although speculation suggests that a cleaner UI may encourage interest in non-viral material.

Those who saw the possible changes are divided, with a variety of views, with almost none agreeing with them.

The update isn’t live for everyone, so it seems like the company is testing it with small groups of people before rolling it out in full glory.

Image: vidIQ on Twitter/X

YouTube is testing a significant change to its homepage that removes the matrix on which you may decide to watch the video.

In a recent update shared by vidIQ on X/Twitter, YouTube’s experimental homepage removes the video view count and publication date from video thumbnails, leaving only the creator’s name visible.

This change is part of YouTube’s ongoing strategy of testing new features and layouts to enhance the user experience.

The decision to hide the view count and publish date has generated mixed reactions.

Some users argue that the absence of publication dates is problematic, especially for topics where timeliness is essential, as old, dated information wouldn’t be relevant anymore.

Youtube videos with no Upload dates is a terrible idea. https://t.co/l4yPbP6Eg3 pic.twitter.com/KJixIAZork — MwepuMagic (@MwepuMagic) October 29, 2024

Without dates, it may be harder for viewers to identify the most relevant or recent content.

Others support the idea of removing view counts, as this could help level the playing field for smaller creators who are often overlooked in favor of more popular channels with higher viewership.

YouTube has recently revamped its platform’s design and features, such as replacing the ad skip countdown with a yellow progress line.

It’s important to note that this homepage update is still in the testing phase. Only a few people have seen these changes, and it’s uncertain if or when YouTube will make it permanent.

